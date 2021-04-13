Diekman was credited with his first hold of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

The veteran left-hander worked the eighth inning and lowered his still-bloated ERA to 5.06 with his second straight scoreless effort. Diekman has been more hittable overall than he was during his career-best 2020 -- he's already allowed four runs (three earned) over two appearances -- but three of those crossed the plate during a rough first outing of the season back on April 2.