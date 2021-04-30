Diekman (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Rays on Thursday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The left-hander got 11 of 17 pitches into the strike zone during an efficient eighth frame and was rewarded with the victory when the one-run lead afforded by Matt Chapman's go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth inning held up. After uncharacteristically allowing four runs (three earned) over his first three trips to the mound this season, Diekman has bounced back to rattle off eight straight scoreless efforts while also recording two saves, three holds and Thursday's win.