Diekman (2-0) was credited with the victory in an extra-inning win over the Mariners on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one walk over an inning while also recording a strikeout.

The southpaw notched his second victory in as many outings with an effective 15-pitch frame. Diekman notably allowed a run for the second consecutive appearance as well after sporting an unblemished ERA through his first 18.1 frames of the campaign, although Friday's was aided by a passed ball and was scored by inning-opening baserunner Dee Strange-Gordon. The 33-year-old now boasts an 0.44 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 20.1 innings alongside his two victories and 12 holds.