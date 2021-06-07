Diekman, who fired a scoreless seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday, has a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, one save and one hold across the 7.2 innings covering his last seven appearances.
The left-hander has been much more hittable overall this season than during a career-best 2020, but he set a near-impossible bar with an 0.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP a year ago. Diekman's current strong stretch of pitching has his 2021 figures in those categories at a solid 3.20 and 1.22, respectively, and he's also benefited fantasy managers by successfully converting six of eight save chances after only logging one such opportunity across 21 appearances last season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Notches four-out save•
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Blows second straight save chance•
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Nails down fifth save•
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Notches fourth save•
-
Athletics' Jake Diekman: Picks up win Friday•