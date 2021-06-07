Diekman, who fired a scoreless seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday, has a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, one save and one hold across the 7.2 innings covering his last seven appearances.

The left-hander has been much more hittable overall this season than during a career-best 2020, but he set a near-impossible bar with an 0.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP a year ago. Diekman's current strong stretch of pitching has his 2021 figures in those categories at a solid 3.20 and 1.22, respectively, and he's also benefited fantasy managers by successfully converting six of eight save chances after only logging one such opportunity across 21 appearances last season.