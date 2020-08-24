Diekman fired two scoreless innings in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

The veteran left-hander has been one of the most effective bullpen options for manager Bob Melvin all season, and Sunday, he notched six key outs while serving as a bridge to Joakim Soria and Liam Hendriks in the ninth and 10th inning, respectively. Diekman threw 24 of 32 pitches for strikes, extending his season-opening scoreless streak to 11 innings and 11 appearances.