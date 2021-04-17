Diekman was credited with his second hold in a win over the Tigers on Friday, firing a perfect eighth inning in which he struck out the side.

Diekman was in vintage 2020 form for arguably the first time this season Friday, mowing through a trio of Tigers on 17 pitches. The veteran left-hander has now put together three straight scoreless efforts, lowering his ERA from 10.13 to 4.26 in the process while recording his first two holds of the campaign.