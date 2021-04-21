Diekman struck out two in a perfect seventh inning to record his first save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Lou Trivino was called in with one out and one on in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game and struck out both batters he faced, leaving closing duties to Diekman in the seventh. The lefty did have a bit of a nervous outing thanks to an Elvis Andrus error and a Willians Astudillo rocket that died at the wall in left field for the final out of the ballgame, but Diekman still came away with his first save since he was a Ranger in 2018. He's got a 3.24 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings, but Trivino still seems to be Oakland's top option in the bullpen and should receive most of the closing opportunities.