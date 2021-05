Diekman walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

The southpaw needed 21 pitches (only 10 strikes) to finish off the win, but he was able to escape unscathed. Diekman has been effective in a closer tandem with Lou Trivino, picking up two wins and four holds in addition to his saves with a 2.25 ERA and 23:7 K:BB over 16 innings.