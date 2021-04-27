Diekman secured his third hold in a win over the Rays on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk while also uncorking a wild pitch over one inning. He struck out one.
It was certainly a more eventful frame than the normally efficient Diekman is accustomed to, but the veteran left-hander ultimately worked himself out of trouble to set up Lou Trivino for a save opportunity in the ninth inning. Diekman has now recorded seven straight scoreless efforts, and the single he allowed to Randy Arozarena was the first hit against him since April 10, a span of six appearances.
