Diekman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against the Orioles on Friday.

Lou Trivino had pitched on two of the last three days and gave up two runs (one earned) in Wednesday's win over Minnesota. As a result, Diekman was brought in to preserve a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning of Friday's contest, and he pitched a perfect frame to pick up his second straight save. Trivino could still be the slight favorite for save chances in Oakland, but Diekman has allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6.2 innings across his last six appearances.