Diekman (2-0) earned the win against Tampa Bay on Friday, striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Diekman entered the contest in the top of ninth with the scored tied 1-1. He made quick work of Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz, needing nine pitches to retire both batters. The southpaw was then credited with the win after Seth Brown hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame. Diekman has been impressive over 14 innings this season, registering a 1.93 ERA and 20:5 K:BB along with three saves and three holds.