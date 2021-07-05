Diekman has logged five appearances over the last 14 days, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over the 3.2 innings he's logged in that span.

The left-hander gave up a pair of home runs during that stretch as well, leading to the elevated numbers. Diekman's swing-and-miss stuff, while not quite on last season's career-best level, is still among the AL's best (14.4 percent swinging strike rate, 31.0 percent strikeout rate), but a career-high 1.6 HR/9 has been a primary culprit when he has endured some struggles.