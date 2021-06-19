Diekman went into Saturday's game against the Yankees with holds in each of three consecutive scoreless, one-inning appearances.

The veteran southpaw saw action for the first time in four days Friday night in the series-opening win over the Yankees and bookended strikeouts of Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge around a DJ LeMahieu groundout to forge a perfect eighth inning. Diekman was nearly unhittable last season (0.42 ERA, 0.94 WHIP), and even though he's fallen back down to earth some in 2021, his 1.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 over the 6.2 innings covering his last seven outings may be an indication he's started to rediscover his form.