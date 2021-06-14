Diekman recorded his sixth hold in a win over the Royals on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The left-hander was particularly sharp, firing six of nine pitches for strikes. Diekman has had some occasional stumbles this season, but he's in the midst of a relatively strong stretch of pitching that has seen him generate a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one save and two holds over the 10.1 innings covering his last 10 appearances.