Diekman secured his ninth hold during a win over the Astros in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded one strikeout.

The veteran left-hander continued his season-long dominance, posting his 15th scoreless effort in as many appearances. Diekman has yielded a scant six hits over his 15 innings as well while posting an elite 12.6 K/9. The one qualm with his 2020 body of work has been his trademark control issues, which have led to a bloated 6.0 BB/9 that he's nevertheless successfully navigated to this point.