Diekman signed a two-year contract with the Athletics on Tuesday with $7.5 million guaranteed, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Diekman's club option was declined by the Athletics in late October, but he will return to the team on a new two-year contract. Given his 76 appearances last season between the Royals and Athletics where he accumulated a 4.65 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take on a significant role in Oakland's bullpen again. Blake Treinen was non-tendered Monday, which could open up chances for late relief work in 2020.

