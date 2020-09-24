Diekman (1-0) secured the win in a victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday despite allowing an earned run on one hit over one inning while also recording two strikeouts.

Tasked with preserving a 4-3 lead when he entered in the eighth inning, the normally reliable Diekman surrendered a one-out, game-tying solo home run to Edwin Rios. The veteran did bounce back in trademark form to record swinging strikeouts of Max Muncy and Will Smith, and he was subsequently afforded his first win of the campaign when Ramon Laureano slugged a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the ninth and Liam Hendriks slammed the door on Los Angeles in the home half of the frame. The stumble aside, Diekman heads into the final days of the regular season with Wednesday's run as the only one he's allowed across 19.1 innings, a span during which he's also rang up an impressive 28 strikeouts.