Diekman has been credited with two holds in as many Cactus League appearances, a pair of one-inning scoreless efforts during which he's allowed no hits, one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw's second outing came Wednesday against the Brewers, when he followed starter Chris Bassitt in the fourth inning. Diekman was outstanding as a setup option last season while racking up a 36.8 percent strikeout rate and recording a minuscule 0.42 ERA over 21 innings, and he seems to be on his way to serving as one of manager Bob Melvin's most reliable bullpen options once again in 2021.