Diekman is a primary candidate to see save opportunities in the wake of Trevor Rosenthal's (shoulder) placement on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw enjoyed a dominant spring that was essentially a microcosm of his stellar 2020 campaign, with Diekman sporting an unblemished ERA and issuing just one walk across six otherwise clean innings (six appearances) in Cactus League play. Diekman failed to convert the only save opportunity he logged last season, but he posted 13 holds, an 0.42 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across 21.1 innings.