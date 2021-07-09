Diekman allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Astros.

Diekman earned his seventh save of the season, but his first since May 26. He was presumably called upon in favor of Lou Trivino due to lefties Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker being due up in the final frame. Given that Trivino has racked up 13 saves to this point in the season -- seven of which came since Diekman's most recent save prior to Thursday -- he should be considered the Athletics' primary closer. However, with Trevor Rosenthal (hip/shoulder) ruled out for the season, Diekman should still see occasional save chances moving forward.