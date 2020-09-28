Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Lamb took Yoshihisa Hirano deep to give Oakland a 3-2 lead in the seventh. After struggling mightily during his time with the Diamondbacks this season, Lamb has filled in nicely for Matt Chapman (hip) at the hot corner for the A's. Since making his Athletics debut Sept. 14, he's gone 12-for-45 with three homers, four doubles and nine RBI. He figures to start at third base in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs Tuesday, with right-hander Lucas Giolito expected to take the ball for the White Sox.