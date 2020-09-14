The Athletics officially announced Lamb's signing Monday and added him to the 28-man active roster ahead of their doubleheader with the Mariners, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lamb agreed in principle to a deal with Oakland a couple of days ago after being released by the Diamondbacks, and after clearing the COVID-19 intake testing process, he'll be ready to make his team debut Monday. The Athletics haven't revealed their plans for the lefty-hitting Lamb, but he could have a good chance to emerge as a strong-side platoon option at third base after Matt Chapman (hip) recently underwent season-ending surgery. Nate Orf and Vimael Machin will also be in the mix for playing time at the hot corner as the Athletics look to replace Chapman. Lamb isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mariners, as Orf draws the start at third base.