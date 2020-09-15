Lamb went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored during a 9-0 win over the Mariners in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Making his Oakland debut, Lamb took Brady Lail deep in the sixth inning for the final run of the day, and his first homer of the year. The 29-year-old figures to get semi-consistent work between third base and DH with Matt Chapman (hip) on the shelf, but Lamb's .380 OPS in 50 plate appearances for Arizona this season prior to being DFA'd last week isn't encouraging from a fantasy standpoint.