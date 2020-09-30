site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jake Lamb: Not starting Game 2
Lamb will sit for the second game of the the Wild Card Series against the White Sox on Wednesday.
As usual, Lamb won't be in the lineup with a lefty (Dallas Keuchel) on the mound for the opposition. Chad Pinder takes over at third base in his absence.
