Lamb, who was originally out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over Colorado.

The apparently rejuvenated slugger continued to look like a completely different player than the one whose 5-for-43 line earlier in the season led to his release from the Diamondbacks. Lamb is now 5-for-12 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and three runs in three games with the Athletics, with his caliber of performance especially timely in the wake of Matt Chapman's season-ending hip injury.