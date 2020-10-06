site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jake Lamb: On bench for Game 2
Lamb will sit for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros on Tuesday.
With a lefty (Framber Valdez) starting for the Astros, Lamb will hit the bench as usual. Chad Pinder takes over at the hot corner in his absence.
