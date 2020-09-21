Lamb, who went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a loss to the Giants on Sunday, delivered five total RBI on just three hits. including a home run, in the three-game weekend series against San Francisco.

The slugging third baseman squared up on his second home run in an Athletics' uniform in Saturday's 6-0 win, and he was one of the sole bright spots for Oakland in Sunday's disastrous 14-2 loss. One of the keys to Lamb looking like a drastically different hitter than the one the Diamondbacks essentially gave up on just over a week ago has been immediate reduction in strikeout rate; he's whiffed just three times in 23 plate appearances after going down on strikes 17 times in 50 plate appearances with Arizona.