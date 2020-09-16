Lamb is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Though the Athletics are opposing a right-hander (German Marquez) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Lamb will take a seat after two straight turns as Oakland's designated hitter. He thrived at the dish in his first two games with the club, going 3-for-7 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored. Expect Lamb to continue to see steady work against right-handed pitching for the remainder of the regular season, and likely the playoffs as well if Chad Pinder (hamstring) is still sidelined.