Lamb is expected to sign a contract with the A's once he officially clears release waivers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday and has yet to officially clear release waivers, but once he does he's expected to sign with the A's. It's natural fit for Oakland, as it just lost Matt Chapman (hip) for the season and Chad Pinder (hamstring) is likely headed to the injured list. Lamb went 5-for-43 with one double, six walks and 17 strikeouts in 18 games before being DFA'd, but he could provide some depth for the A's at third base following the injuries.