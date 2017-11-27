Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Avoids arbitration
Smolinski avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $775k deal with the Athletics on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Smolinski has spent parts of the past three seasons in Oakland, posting a combined .236/.297/.371 triple-slash while hitting 12 homers in 466 plate appearances for the A's. While he's struggled quite a bit against right-handed pitching through his first four major-league seasons, the 28-year-old has hit a respectable .299/.371/.501 against southpaws, lining him up as a possible platoon partner with Matt Joyce in the outfield. As of now, he appears to have a good chance at opening next season as Oakland's fourth outfielder, though that could easily change depending on the team's remaining offseason moves. Smolinski appeared in just 16 games last season as he was recovering from preseason shoulder surgery.
