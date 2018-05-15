Smolinski could be sent down to Triple-A Nashville upon Stephen Piscotty's Tuesday return from bereavement leave, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

Smolinski has been on the roster since Opening Day due to the team wanting a strong reserve defensive presence in center field. However, Mark Canha has proven capable of handling the job while also posting a solid .283/.340/.533 line. Conversely, Smolinski has limped to a .118/.167/.206 tally over 36 plate appearances and has only a pair of extra-base hits (one double, one triple).