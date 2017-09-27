Smolinski went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Smolinski is seeing some playing time at the tail end of the season after missing the majority of the campaign with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old reserve has hit safely in two of his last three games after going 1-for-5 in pinch-hit appearances following his activation from the disabled list at the beginning of September.