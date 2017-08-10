Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Expected to return in September
Smolinski (shoulder) is throwing at a distance of 90 feet and is expected to begin his minor-league rehab assignment in the next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smolinski continues to make steady progress and is likely to head out to High-A Stockton in the coming days to get his first taste of game action in 2017. He's expected to start off as a designated hitter, but is expected to eventually work up to playing the outfield and possibly seeing action with the big-league club in September.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Extends throwing program•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Begins taking batting practice•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Begins throwing at 45 feet•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Will start throwing after break•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Returns to baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Moves to 60-day disabled list•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...