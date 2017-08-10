Smolinski (shoulder) is throwing at a distance of 90 feet and is expected to begin his minor-league rehab assignment in the next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smolinski continues to make steady progress and is likely to head out to High-A Stockton in the coming days to get his first taste of game action in 2017. He's expected to start off as a designated hitter, but is expected to eventually work up to playing the outfield and possibly seeing action with the big-league club in September.