Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Extends throwing program
Smolinski (shoulder) made 20 throws from 75 feet Sunday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder continues to make solid progress, with Sunday's throwing session getting him one step closer to a rehab assignment. That step is currently projected to come in at some point in August, when Smolinski will get some at-bats as a designated hitter at a minor-league affiliate to be determined.
