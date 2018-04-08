Smolinski will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels.

Following Boog Powell's (knee) placement on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, it appears Smolinski will get the first crack at filling the void in center field. Smolinski had previously occupied the short end of a platoon at the position, but his inclusion in the lineup for back-to-back days against right-handed pitching suggests that manager Bob Melvin is ready to give the 29-year-old a spin as a full-time player.