Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Grabs start in center field
Smolinski will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels.
Following Boog Powell's (knee) placement on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, it appears Smolinski will get the first crack at filling the void in center field. Smolinski had previously occupied the short end of a platoon at the position, but his inclusion in the lineup for back-to-back days against right-handed pitching suggests that manager Bob Melvin is ready to give the 29-year-old a spin as a full-time player.
