The Athletics recalled Smolinski from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Since being dropped from the Athletics' active roster in mid-May, Smolinski has caught fire at the plate for Nashville, posting a .931 OPS over 21 games. With Matt Joyce (back) on the disabled list, Smolinski will give the Athletics a fresh body on the outfield, but he'll likely struggle to find consistent at-bats.

