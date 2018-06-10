Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Headed back to Oakland
The Athletics recalled Smolinski from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Since being dropped from the Athletics' active roster in mid-May, Smolinski has caught fire at the plate for Nashville, posting a .931 OPS over 21 games. With Matt Joyce (back) on the disabled list, Smolinski will give the Athletics a fresh body on the outfield, but he'll likely struggle to find consistent at-bats.
