Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Knocks in run Monday
Smolinski entered Monday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Giants as a pinch runner in the fifth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.
The outfielder's sixth-inning hit knotted the game at 5-5 and extended what has been an impressive spring thus far. Factoring in Monday's production, Smolinski is hitting .333 with three home runs and nine RBI over 25 plate appearances across 11 exhibitions, putting him squarely in the conversation for a reserve outfielder role that the likes of Mark Canha, Boog Powell and Matt Joyce are also vying for.
