Smolinski is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

Smolinski normally would have drawn the start with a right-handed pitcher on the mound for the opposing Mariners, but instead Mark Canha will draw the start in center field. The 29-year-old outfielder is slumping significantly to begin the season, with only one base knock in 19 at-bats, striking out seven times.

