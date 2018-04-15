Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Not in Sunday's lineup
Smolinski is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Smolinski normally would have drawn the start with a right-handed pitcher on the mound for the opposing Mariners, but instead Mark Canha will draw the start in center field. The 29-year-old outfielder is slumping significantly to begin the season, with only one base knock in 19 at-bats, striking out seven times.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Grabs start in center field•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: One hit in loss•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Beats out Canha for roster spot•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Knocks in run Monday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Avoids arbitration•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...