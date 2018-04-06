Smolinski went 1-for-2 in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

The 29-year-old was pinch hit for in the sixth, as Matt Joyce came off the pine and hit a sac fly to deliver the A's third run of the game. Smolinski has been spelling Boog Powell in center, and he has one hit and two strikeouts in seven at-bats so far this season. Top prospect Dustin Fowler can be expected to eat into his plate appearances once being called up from Triple-A, but the recent addition of Trayce Thompson could also expedite Smolinski's removal from the platoon.