Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Optioned to Triple-A
Smolinski was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the Athletics activated Trevor Cahill (elbow) from the 10-day DL prior to Wednesday's contest in Boston. Over 16 games this season, Smolinski was hitting just .118/.167/.206 with two extra-base hits and two RBI in 34 at-bats. The 29-year-old will head to Nashville in order to receive everyday at-bats.
