Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Optioned to Triple-A
Smolinski was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Smolinski was moved off the active roster in order to make room for Matt Joyce, who was reinstated from the 10-day DL (back) prior to Friday's doubleheader. Through 20 games with the Athletics this season, Smolinski is slashing just .128/.171/.205 and barely played during his latest stay in the big leagues.
