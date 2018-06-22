Smolinski was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Smolinski was moved off the active roster in order to make room for Matt Joyce, who was reinstated from the 10-day DL (back) prior to Friday's doubleheader. Through 20 games with the Athletics this season, Smolinski is slashing just .128/.171/.205 and barely played during his latest stay in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories