Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Out of lineup again Monday
Smolinski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
For the third consecutive game, Smolinksi has been omitted from Oakland's starting lineup. Since the start of the season he's gone just 1-for-19 (.053) and struck out seven times over 10 games. Mark Canha will start in center field and hit seventh with Smolinski on the bench.
