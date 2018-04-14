Smolinski is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mariners, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Southpaw Marco Gonzales is starting for the Mariners, so recent acquisition Trayce Thompson, who is right-handed, gets the start in center field and will hit ninth. Smolinski should continue to lose starts against left-handed pitching going forward and could eventually lose out on almost all of his playing time when prospect Dustin Fowler gets promoted.