Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and then moved to the 60-day disabled list with a blood clot in his left calf.

Smolinski likely won't play again this season after landing on the 60-day disabled list. He struggled to a .128 average with two-extra-base hits and two RBI through 20 games with the big club. Shawn Kelley is set to take Smolinski's place on the 40-man roster.