Smolinski went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs in Triple-A Nashville's win over Round Rock on Thursday.

The 29-year-old had been struggling after a hot start with the Sounds earlier in May, but he snapped out of his slump Thursday by closing out the month with a flourish. While his average sits at a mediocre .245, Smolinski sports an impressive .531 slugging percentage thanks in large part to his six extra-base hits (two doubles, four home runs) across 13 games. The veteran could find himself back up with the Athletics at some point this season if injuries strike the outfield at the big-league level.