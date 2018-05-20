Smolinski is 5-for-9 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two runs over the last two games for Triple-A Nashville.

Smolinski was demoted to the Sounds last Wednesday after Trevor Cahill (elbow) was activated from the disabled list, and he went hitless over four at-bats in his first game Thursday. However, he caught fire in a victory Friday over Oklahoma City, going 4-for-5 with a pair of two-baggers. He then accounted for all of Nashville's scoring in a loss Saturday, launching a seventh-inning, two-run home run. Smolinski could certainly find himself back with the big-league club at some point this season, but his initial 2018 Athletics tenure was utterly forgettable (.118/.167/.206 over 36 plate appearances).