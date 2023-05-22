Kaprielian (0-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over five innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Though Kaprielian has bounced back and forth between the MLB and Triple-A recently, he has made a strong case to stay with the big league club over his last two starts, having allowed just four runs with 12 strikeouts in 12.0 innings. Considering his call-up coincided with Drew Rucinski's (illness) placement on the 15-day injured list, Kaprielian looks to be sticking around for at least another start. However, fantasy managers looking for a short-term streaming option may need to seek out alternatives considering Kaprielian is tentatively scheduled to make his next pair of starts against Houston and Atlanta.