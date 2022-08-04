Kaprielian (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Kaprielian fired 55 of 83 pitches for strikes and didn't give up a run until the fifth frame. The right-hander picked up his second straight win, and he has given up just one run in each of those outings. Kaprielian has been on a roll since the start of July, posting a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB over 33.1 innings across six starts.