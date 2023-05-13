Kaprielian was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kaprielian, who was demoted to Triple-A in late-April, gave up one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 8.1 innings in two starts at Triple-A. He would be an option to work in long relief this weekend, as he last pitched May 7, but it's also possible the A's go to a six-man rotation and slot Kaprielian in sometime in the coming days.
