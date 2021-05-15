Kaprielian will be skipped during the next turn through the rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics have an off day Monday, which will allow the team to skip Kaprielian's turn through the rotation against the Astros. However, he is expected to make a start during the team's weekend series against the Angels. Kaprielian made his first big-league start Wednesday against the Red Sox and allowed only one earned run on four hits and three walks across five innings.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Nabs first big-league win•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Could be candidate for callup•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Sent down to minors•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Impresses in Friday start•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Sent to alternate training site•