Kaprielian will be skipped during the next turn through the rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics have an off day Monday, which will allow the team to skip Kaprielian's turn through the rotation against the Astros. However, he is expected to make a start during the team's weekend series against the Angels. Kaprielian made his first big-league start Wednesday against the Red Sox and allowed only one earned run on four hits and three walks across five innings.